Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer Is The Perfect Base For Your Ice Cream Float

Boozy floats are a delightful adult dessert drink, combining grown-up goodness with the nostalgic indulgence of ice cream floats. For a truly tantalizing ice cream and beer float, scoop up some of Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer. Made in collaboration with the craft brewery, Hardywood Park, this Imperial golden ale is flavored with vanilla beans, toasted coconut, and milk sugar, resulting in one sweet beer that mimics the delectable taste of Speculoos cookie butter. There's no denying that this dessert beer makes the perfect base for a boozy float — simply pour a glass and add a couple scoops of vanilla ice cream or salted caramel ice cream. Bear in mind that this beer is high in sweetness and also high in alcohol content being an Imperial beer (over 9% alcohol by volume).

There are endless recipes for pairing alcohol and ice cream, like making boozy milkshakes, boozy sundaes, or simply topping your ice cream with a shot of booze. While some recipes are more ice cream than alcohol, boozy floats are perfect for experiencing the full flavor of the alcohol in the dessert drink. They also taste great with beers that are on the sweeter side, like the TJ's Cookie Butter Beer. If beer and ice cream is too simple for you, you can always upgrade your boozy float with some indulgent toppings.