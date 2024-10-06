Which State Produces The Most Squash?

Squash is a staple in American kitchens, whether it's baked, sautéed, or blended into soup. This vegetable is also a gorgeous Thanksgiving centerpiece and a key component of Halloween decorations. But have you ever wondered where most of the squash comes from? California, the agricultural heavyweight of the United States, probably comes to mind. However, Michigan, affectionately known as the Mitten State, actually takes the title for producing the most squash in 2023. The state produced a total of 150 million pounds of squash, with California close behind at 124 million pounds.

The value of the 2023 squash crop across the U.S. was estimated at $215 million, with Michigan as a key contributor. The state harvested 40,100 acres of squash, with a value of $40 million. About 80% of the harvested squash was used for the fresh market, meaning it was sold fresh to consumers. The other 20% was sold and used to be processed into other food products — think canned pumpkin and baby food.

Michigan actually faced a slight decrease in squash production compared to the two previous years, due to issues like squash bugs, disease, and mildew, but remains at the forefront of squash and vegetable farming. The state's agricultural landscape, with optimal weather, an abundance of water, and its fertile mineral and muck soils, supports highly productive vegetable growing. Due to these conditions, the state is also a leader in producing cucumbers, tart cherries, and asparagus.