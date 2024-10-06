Which State Produces The Most Squash?
Squash is a staple in American kitchens, whether it's baked, sautéed, or blended into soup. This vegetable is also a gorgeous Thanksgiving centerpiece and a key component of Halloween decorations. But have you ever wondered where most of the squash comes from? California, the agricultural heavyweight of the United States, probably comes to mind. However, Michigan, affectionately known as the Mitten State, actually takes the title for producing the most squash in 2023. The state produced a total of 150 million pounds of squash, with California close behind at 124 million pounds.
The value of the 2023 squash crop across the U.S. was estimated at $215 million, with Michigan as a key contributor. The state harvested 40,100 acres of squash, with a value of $40 million. About 80% of the harvested squash was used for the fresh market, meaning it was sold fresh to consumers. The other 20% was sold and used to be processed into other food products — think canned pumpkin and baby food.
Michigan actually faced a slight decrease in squash production compared to the two previous years, due to issues like squash bugs, disease, and mildew, but remains at the forefront of squash and vegetable farming. The state's agricultural landscape, with optimal weather, an abundance of water, and its fertile mineral and muck soils, supports highly productive vegetable growing. Due to these conditions, the state is also a leader in producing cucumbers, tart cherries, and asparagus.
Squash varieties grown in Michigan
Michigan grows both winter and summer squash, allowing consumers throughout the United States to enjoy squash throughout the entire year. Summer squash season lasts from July to September, and this is when the familiar green zucchini takes the spotlight. Known for its summertime abundance, zucchini is perfect for recipes like stir-fries, zoodles, soups, and zucchini walnut bread. Other summer squashes include long and crooked yellow squash, pattypan, and striped. Don't forget about this summer delicacy: Squash blossoms are an absolute treat to be stuffed with cheese and fried, or added to soups and quesadillas.
Winter squash season is slightly misleading as it arrives in fall, starting in September and lasting until the end of October. However, the name refers to the fact that these squash are stored well and can last until winter. This season is marked by the bigger, heartier squashes, like acorn, butternut, spaghetti, pumpkin, and gourds. These squashes arrive just in time for warm, cozy-season dishes, like oven roasts, stuffed acorn squash, comforting soups and stews, and of course, pumpkin pie.
Although all of these types of squash are grown in Michigan, the top four varieties produced in the state are Cucurbita pepo (zucchini, summer squash, and jack-o-lantern pumpkins), Cucurbita maxima (large pumpkin varieties), Cucurbita moschata (crookneck and cheese pumpkins, plus butternut squash), and Cucurbita mixta (small decorative winter squash and gourds). So, next time you carve a jack-o'-lantern or make a butternut squash soup, you can thank the Mitten State.