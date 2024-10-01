US Dockworkers' Strike Could Make It Difficult To Get These Grocery Items

After weeks of stalled negotiations, The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) stated that almost 50,000 of its members would begin a coast-wide strike beginning Tuesday, October 1, 2024. It's the first such strike by the organization since 1977 and represents a major shakeup in the supply chain, particularly on the East and Gulf Coasts. The primary goal, according to the ILA, is a pay increase for each of the six years of a new contract once it's reached with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), along with protections against automation. The ILA said the strike is expected to last until its members' demands are met.

Almost half of all U.S. imports move through the 36 affected ports, which means significant supply chain interruptions. How will this affect shoppers? It's too early to tell for certain, but according to CNBC and other outlets, the effects could be staggering, particularly on the heels of the devastation left by Hurricane Helene. Adam Kamins, an economist with Moody's Analytics, was quoted by CNBC as suggesting an strike of a week or two may only create backlogged orders (think bananas vanishing from store shelves for a few days during a snowstorm), but a protracted strike could lead to "shortages and upward price pressures."

In fact, the strike may indeed impact your banana supply, along with other imported goods. Items from cherries to tequila and chocolate to rum are all at risk of being stuck on ships and in containers at port until the strike ends.

