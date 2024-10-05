Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Breakfast Blend K-Cups?

Keurig machines revolutionized the way we make coffee, and the same can be said about the K-cups that are on Costco's shelves. The single-serve coffee makers are popular in workplaces and home kitchens, and often you'll see a box of Costco's Kirkland brand Breakfast Blend K-Cups nearby. These pods of nutty, aromatic, light roast coffee fit right into countertop Keurig brewing machines and create a perfect, single-serve drink in just a few seconds. The K-cups are also easier on the wallet than other coffees, with a price tag of $37.99 for a 120-count box. That comes out to 33 cents per pod at most Costco warehouses.

Breakfast Blend K-Cups are labeled with Costco's private Kirkland label, but they aren't made in a Kirkland warehouse. Instead, these K-cups are made by the giant conglomerate Keurig Dr. Pepper. Keurig Dr. Pepper has more than 125 brands under its umbrella and continues to grow, most recently with the acquisition of the Kalil Bottling Co.

Keurig Dr. Pepper's origin is partially rooted in a small Vermont coffee shop named Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR). It was GMCR that started producing Kirkland K-cups for Costco before several mergers led to the creation of Keurig Dr. Pepper as it is known today.