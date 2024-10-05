The Best Way To Store Leftover Cut And Uncut Zucchini

Zucchini is dearly loved thanks to its versatility in creating a wide range of dishes. That means, if you find yourself with more than you can use in one sitting, keeping the leftovers fresh is your number one goal so you can create other delicacies later on. Whether they're whole or cut into pieces, the simplest storage solution for zucchini is refrigeration.

For whole (uncut) zucchinis, keep them in the crisper drawer of your fridge. Avoid the common storage mistake of washing the veggies before refrigeration; instead, put them in a plastic bag as-is and leave the top open, or use a perforated plastic bag to maintain sufficient air circulation. This way you'll avoid moisture accumulation — one of the leading causes of spoilage. Your zucchini will last around one or two weeks when stored this way.

If your leftovers are already cut, stash the pieces in an airtight container or seal them in a ziplock bag and put them in the fridge crisper drawer. In cut form, zucchini is more delicate, so use them within four to five days for the best texture and flavor. However, if you have spiralized them to make zoodles, these aren't ideal for storing because they can quickly get soggy. It's better to find another use for them immediately.

Anytime you store zucchini, be sure to check for spoilage before using it in your next dish. This can include excessive bruising, brown or soft softs, and mushiness. Also look out for mold or strong odors — all signs that the vegetable is past its prime.