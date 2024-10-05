Rachael Ray's Tip For Knowing When To Use Black Vs. White Pepper

After salt, pepper is typically the most common seasoning in most American kitchens — and most home cooks tend to stick to black pepper. But Rachael Ray wants you to know that it's also worth investing in white pepper to spice up your meals. In a segment on the "Rachael Ray Show," she spelled out what to know about this variety of pepper. "It's a different bang for your buck than black pepper," she said. "It's a mellow slow burn versus a pop kind of a thing." That said, if you add enough of it, white pepper will still make a dish spicy.

Ray points out that white pepper is less hot than its black counterpart, and more subtle. "It's softer, it's a more even flavor in your mouth and it's very earthy," she noted. For this reason, Ray reserves white pepper for lighter meats and sauces that aren't so heavy on punchy ingredients. That means veal, chicken, and pork, and white sauces like béchamel. With light-colored dishes, using white pepper also means that you won't have any dark specks in your dish as you might with black pepper.

Black pepper is best in dishes where you want that peppery hit to be present, or around bolder flavors where it won't overpower any ingredients. That said, bear in mind that if you're cooking Chinese or Vietnamese dishes, fermented white pepper is more common regardless of the other ingredients.