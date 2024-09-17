The Simple Way To Stop Your Pesto From Browning

The fresh kick from the herbs, the beautiful bright green color, and the delicious flavor are among the top reasons many of us love pesto so much. This condiment is incredibly easy to whip up — if you can blitz ingredients in a food processor or blender, you can make pesto — yet it pairs well with such a wide range of dishes from pasta and pizza, to eggs or salads. But once you've processed your homemade pesto, it's quite disappointing that, within no time, the condiment starts to lose its vibrant green hue and turns brown. While that doesn't necessarily mean the sauce has gone bad, the appearance can be so unsettling that you might reconsider indulging in the spread altogether. Thankfully, there's a way to prevent this: adding lemon juice to the mixture.

Do this during your pesto-making process while mixing the different ingredients. As you put your nuts, garlic, and seasoning into the food processor, add the lemon juice before pulsing — you'll need about 4 teaspoons of this acidic juice per 2 cups of basil. Next, add the basil as usual (and any other herbs you like) and pulse again. Finish off with the remaining ingredients, like olive oil and parmesan cheese, and pulse until everything is well combined. With that, your pesto will retain its pleasant green color for a longer time. In case you're concerned about the taste, don't worry, lemon juice adds a subtle yet delightful tang to this Italian sauce.