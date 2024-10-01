What Makes Syracuse Salt Potatoes Different?

With so much attention going to New York City as one of the world's must-visit food cities, the rest of the Empire State often gets overlooked. Upstate New York deserves its due for contributing a number of signature dishes to the American culinary repertoire. The mistaken invention of Buffalo wings may be the best known, but Rochester garbage plates, Saratoga potato chips, and beef on weck all deserve attention in their own right. However, few dishes can be said to have a deeper connection to local history than a Syracuse specialty known as salt potatoes.

Salt potatoes are made by boiling small potatoes in heavily salted water. The salt is key, as it helps to avoid the biggest problem people have when boiling potatoes, which is when the potatoes get oversaturated with water. Using extremely salty water prevents this because the salt forms a crust on the skin of the potatoes, thereby preventing water from seeping into the potato flesh. The final result has a crackly, salt-crusted skin and a tender interior. Oh, and it's always served with plenty of butter.

There isn't a strict rule about what kind of potato must be used for this dish, but small varieties are the standard. When it comes to waxy versus starchy potatoes, waxy varieties are the way to go, with new potatoes being a particularly popular choice. In truth, the potatoes aren't what ties this dish to Syracuse's history. It's actually the salt part of the dish.

