How Thai Rolled Ice Cream Made It To The US And Beyond

Social media just might be the best thing that ever happened to the world of food. It also might be the worst, as evidenced by dangerous TikTok health gimmicks. Above all, the internet has allowed for an unprecedented international exchange of culinary ideas. It's not uncommon to see viral foods from other countries, like Vietnam's salted coffee, catching on in the U.S. and beyond. It's happened with many foods now, most of which end up as short-lived fads, but one of the earliest foods to ever experience this kind of social media boost has also proven to be one of the most enduring in popularity. It's an ice cream trend started in Thailand, where it's known as "I Tim Pad." To most Americans, however, it's simply called "rolled ice cream" or occasionally, "stir-fried ice cream."

Rolled ice cream is made from the same basic ingredients as regular ice cream, namely sweetened milk and the flavoring of choice. What makes the Thai style unique is that instead of using an ice cream maker, a chef pours the makings onto a thermoelectric steel plate cooled to around minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Everything is mixed together and then spread into a thin sheet. Once it's solid, the chef uses a flat tool, similar to a putty knife, to scrape the ice cream off the plate. This scraping motion causes the ice cream to curl into a roll. The rolled ice cream is then packed into a cup with your toppings of choice.