Your Yams Will Taste Like Total Bliss With One Simple Swap
While a roasted turkey is the standard centerpiece of a Thanksgiving table, no holiday spread is complete without a sweet side of yams. Glazed, candied, or in a casserole, the yam is a fall-favorite ingredient, although it's delicious enough to be enjoyed year-round.
Of course, it's worth mentioning that most of the time, when people are talking about yams in the U.S., they're actually talking about sweet potatoes. The mix-up's history stems from the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but took root because of agribusiness marketing when Louisiana's sweet potato industry used the term "yam" in 1937 to differentiate a new moist, orange-fleshed type from the conventional dry, white-fleshed varieties (via LSU AgCenter). While the two tubers shouldn't be cooked interchangeably, most of the "yams" sold in American supermarkets are simply mislabeled sweet potatoes, so the confusion is unlikely to contribute to any Thanksgiving squabbles.
Whether you're preparing candied yams or sweet potato casserole, chances are that the holiday dish is made a little sweeter in your household thanks to the help of marshmallows. But with one simple swap, you can turn the side into the star of the table. Set aside the store-bought marshmallows and opt for homemade marshmallow fluff instead. The fluff isn't as cloyingly sweet and adds extra creaminess and flavor to yam dishes. Plus, it's surprisingly simple to make yourself — especially if you're searching for a vegetarian-friendly alternative to gelatin-based marshmallows. Here's how homemade marshmallow fluff can make yams (and a few other foods) even more mouth-watering.
Elevate yams with homemade marshmallow fluff
Marshmallows boast a springy structure and sugary taste that make them an excellent topping for the earthy, slightly nutty yam, especially when they're broiled to golden-brown, gooey perfection. Traditional recipes date back to 2000 B.C.E. and used the mallow plant (thus the name) for emulsification instead of gelatin, but modern-day marshmallows are deceptively easy to make. And while homemade ones are a step above those sold at the store, preparing yams with homemade marshmallow fluff instead will earn your dish raving compliments.
The creamy fluff is even more beginner-friendly, requiring only a few ingredients and minutes of whisking to achieve the signature light, airy texture. The basic steps involve boiling corn syrup, water, and sugar on the stove until the mixture reaches about 240 degrees Fahrenheit, then beating the sticky, sweet syrup into egg whites (or aquafaba for a vegan-friendly batch), whisked into stiff peaks with cream of tartar and vanilla extract. The result is a spread that's as sweet as you want.
Therein lies one of the main benefits to cooking with marshmallow fluff made from scratch; not only is it simple to whip up, but there's plenty of room for adjustment — especially when it comes to flavor. When preparing a topping fit for yams, you could lean into the tuber's warmth and nuttiness, adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to the fluff. Try a take on a tropical sweet potato side with coconut, orange, or even ginger-flavored marshmallow fluff.
Other ways to use marshmallow fluff
Leftover marshmallow fluff is a delicious problem to have, as it's easy to store and there are plenty of other uses for it in the kitchen. The homemade stuff holds up well for up to 6 weeks at room temperature when stored in an airtight container, but can last even longer in the fridge. It's commonly slathered on sandwiches like the sweet-and-salty Fluffernutter, which features peanut butter and marshmallow creme (very similar to marshmallow fluff in ingredients), and it's one of many creative ways to upgrade a plain PB&J. Tasty enough on its own, the spread can also come in handy when preparing something else to snack on. Have any leftover cream cheese laying around? Combine it with marshmallow fluff for a creamy cheesecake dip that's best enjoyed with fruit or cookies.
In addition to food, leftover marshmallow fluff can also be a great way to upgrade your favorite drinks. Take your beverage game to the next level by topping a hot chocolate with a spoonful or two instead of simple whipped cream. For an extra decadent iced coffee, use marshmallow fluff to whip up some extra creamy cold foam to sweeten each sip. The only limit to what you can do with the extra gooey marshmallow spread is your imagination. After all, it doesn't need to be candied yams or sweet potato casserole season to enjoy the sweet, airy stuff.