Your Yams Will Taste Like Total Bliss With One Simple Swap

While a roasted turkey is the standard centerpiece of a Thanksgiving table, no holiday spread is complete without a sweet side of yams. Glazed, candied, or in a casserole, the yam is a fall-favorite ingredient, although it's delicious enough to be enjoyed year-round.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that most of the time, when people are talking about yams in the U.S., they're actually talking about sweet potatoes. The mix-up's history stems from the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but took root because of agribusiness marketing when Louisiana's sweet potato industry used the term "yam" in 1937 to differentiate a new moist, orange-fleshed type from the conventional dry, white-fleshed varieties (via LSU AgCenter). While the two tubers shouldn't be cooked interchangeably, most of the "yams" sold in American supermarkets are simply mislabeled sweet potatoes, so the confusion is unlikely to contribute to any Thanksgiving squabbles.

Whether you're preparing candied yams or sweet potato casserole, chances are that the holiday dish is made a little sweeter in your household thanks to the help of marshmallows. But with one simple swap, you can turn the side into the star of the table. Set aside the store-bought marshmallows and opt for homemade marshmallow fluff instead. The fluff isn't as cloyingly sweet and adds extra creaminess and flavor to yam dishes. Plus, it's surprisingly simple to make yourself — especially if you're searching for a vegetarian-friendly alternative to gelatin-based marshmallows. Here's how homemade marshmallow fluff can make yams (and a few other foods) even more mouth-watering.

