Cooking the perfect piece of chicken is easy enough, but it does require some technique — and if you don't do it often, you'll need to check the chicken's temperature to understand when to take it off the heat. Overcooked chicken can become dry and tough, making it harder to chew and less appetizing. But of course, undercooked chicken comes with a risk of foodborne illness; chicken can carry salmonella, which makes you seriously sick if you become infected. The USDA recommends that poultry always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but celebrity chef Tyler Florence recommends removing it from the heat when it's 10 degrees cooler. Spoiler alert: This doesn't necessarily apply to all cuts of chicken.

Florence's technique is possible due to a process known as carryover cooking, which happens when meat's internal temperature continues to rise after it's been removed from the heat. It's a mistake not to let your meat rest before slicing it, and for the juiciest chicken, Florence recommends letting the chicken rest once it hits 155 degrees Fahrenheit to allow carryover cooking to finish the job.