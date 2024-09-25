The Unexpected Ingredient Commonly Found In East Texas Salsa

Texas covers a huge swath of land and cultures. As a result, local cuisine incorporates a wide range of influence, from French techniques on the Gulf to Southwestern flair, and of course, there's the much-celebrated Tex-Mex (which is not the same as Mexican American food). However, if you're keen to sample a style of food that takes on a more Southern touch, then head to the forested areas of Eastern Texas.

Advertisement

In addition some of the state's most delicious barbecue — one of the iconic Texas foods you must try — this region is known for its use of butter. Like other parts of the South, many cooks and chef use the dairy-based fat readily for taste and texture. And in an act of fusion with strong local Mexican influence, you'll sometimes even find butter in salsa.

While not ubiquitously present, it's a practice that appears in select restaurants and home kitchens in the region. Usually, diners are invited to add the butter themselves right at the table, using butter in a squeeze bottle and mixing it into the salsa. So if you receive an opportunity to try it in this corner of the United States, don't pass it up — there's definitely something unique to it.

Advertisement