The Unexpected Ingredient Commonly Found In East Texas Salsa
Texas covers a huge swath of land and cultures. As a result, local cuisine incorporates a wide range of influence, from French techniques on the Gulf to Southwestern flair, and of course, there's the much-celebrated Tex-Mex (which is not the same as Mexican American food). However, if you're keen to sample a style of food that takes on a more Southern touch, then head to the forested areas of Eastern Texas.
In addition some of the state's most delicious barbecue — one of the iconic Texas foods you must try — this region is known for its use of butter. Like other parts of the South, many cooks and chef use the dairy-based fat readily for taste and texture. And in an act of fusion with strong local Mexican influence, you'll sometimes even find butter in salsa.
While not ubiquitously present, it's a practice that appears in select restaurants and home kitchens in the region. Usually, diners are invited to add the butter themselves right at the table, using butter in a squeeze bottle and mixing it into the salsa. So if you receive an opportunity to try it in this corner of the United States, don't pass it up — there's definitely something unique to it.
East Texans add butter to soften their salsa
Don't expect to show up at any restaurant in East Texas and encounter butter salsa. Most won't serve you a butter squeeze bottle tableside, but those who do develop devoted local fans. However, the ingredient combination is contentious among East Texans and non-Texans alike. And it's very uncommon in other areas of the state.
The main purpose of adding butter to salsa is to add a gentle creaminess while also weakening the spice profile. When butter is added, the salsa's tang and heat won't shine with as much boldness, so your salsa experience is more akin to queso. Some will squeeze the butter right into the salsa bowl, swirling it around. Others will add a bit of butter onto their chips, then dip them into the condiment. There's no wrong way to do it. And if you're keen to try it out at home, make your salsa even tastier by refrigerating first.