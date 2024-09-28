Can You Pre-Make Challah Dough And Bake It Later?
In the rush to prepare special meals for the holidays, seasoned veterans will always have a game plan. If preparations have been left to the last minute, however, you may seek timesaving solutions that don't always work out to your benefit. The two-day Jewish New Year celebration Rosh Hashanah is traditionally celebrated with round loaves of challah, which differs from brioche in important ways. As the holiday nears, some might be tempted to take shortcuts like making challah dough beforehand and freezing it, or even buying frozen dough. Amy Emberling, the managing partner at Zingerman's Bakehouse, advised against this practice when speaking exclusively with Chowhound.
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zingerman's is an artisan bakery that has specialized in American, European, and Jewish baking traditions for over 30 years, so the folks there know their stuff. Emberling points out that freezing the dough is not the best option because baking with yeast can be tricky. She says, "Yeast dies over time even in your freezer and you may not get the result you want." Instead of an egg-rich, soft, fluffy bread with a golden, shiny crust, chances are you'll end up with challah that's dry and dense.
There's a better way
If you want to present a beautiful round loaf of challah on your Rosh Hashanah table, but don't have the time to bake a fresh loaf that morning, there's a far better option than frozen dough. Thankfully, baked breads freeze incredibly well. Amy Emberling says if you plan ahead, you can make your own challah (including baking it), freeze the finished loaf, and reheat it in time for your festive meal. It will taste like you baked it that morning without the rush.
While buying a loaf of challah for the holiday, like Zingerman's Rosh Hashanah Round Raisin Challah, is also a great option, there is another option if you plan to prep ahead of time, but can't pre-bake. "If you really want to freeze the dough use yeast designed specifically for frozen doughs," Emberling told Chowhound.
Orchestrating a large meal for family and friends can be challenging, but there are always ways to make it work, both for you and the guests at your table.