The Southwestern Meat That Some People Refer To As 'Desert Whitefish'
Every part of the country has its own hidden foodie gems. Southwestern states are especially proud of their one-of-a-kind cuisine, with certain dishes being unique to specific regions. Places like Texas have an extensive list of iconic state foods that tourists and residents alike have come to know, love, and enjoy.
For those who are truly adventurous, there are always the daring eats that take diners well off the beaten path. In the Southwestern part of the United States, there is one type of meat that stands out. Known colloquially as "desert whitefish", rattlesnake is cooked, served, and enjoyed all kinds of ways, especially in Arizona, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Typically, rattlesnake is made into chili or simply barbecued, but there are surprisingly plenty of other cooking methods for this unique meat. It isn't just a southerner thing either; the meat even made Anthony Bourdain's list of hidden gems around the United States. He managed to find rattlesnake hot dogs all the way out in Denver, Colorado. Still, although the consumption of rattlesnake might have expanded, it is still mostly considered a Southwestern delicacy.
Cooking and eating rattlesnake
Rattlesnake can be cooked in a variety of ways, most of which are savory. It can be breaded and deep-fried, or cooked down in chili or stew. It can also be sauteed, grilled, or barbecued. Frying or grilling are the two most popular cooking methods; several cooks have noted that deep frying rattlesnake is quite similar to deep frying chicken.
Chefs have noted that rattlesnake is a pretty lean meat, and therefore it should not be left to cook for too long. The goal is to get the outside crispy but keep the inside tender. Overcooking will simply make the meat tough and chewy.
Overall, many people have noted that rattlesnake tastes like chicken. Marinating the meat for a few hours can add a lot of additional depth and flavor to the meat. Just remember to get the skin removed from the rattlesnake, either at home or by a professional. No one wants a mouthful of snake scales at dinnertime.