Can You Actually Make A Cheesecake In The Air Fryer?

Step aside ovens and water baths, air fryers provide an easy way to make a cheesecake with the richness of the oven-baked version and the creamy texture of the no-bake variety. The days of laboring over a cheesecake for eight hours have now gone by the wayside, too, because air fryers can evenly bake a cheesecake in about half the time.

Advertisement

Sure, you can use hacks to make a moist cheesecake in your oven, but the air fryer brings a more streamlined option to the table. Make a traditional cheesecake or make them mini, try it with chocolate or laced with caramel. In an air fryer, you can make any kind of cheesecake imaginable, like New York-style or Basque-style with a blackened top and velvety interior.

The day cheesecake met the air fryer was a historic home baking event, though it's difficult to pinpoint exactly when it happened. The introduction definitely happened centuries after cheesecake popped onto the scene in ancient Greece, where it was served to Olympians as one of the world's first protein bars. Fast forward to 2010 when the air fryer arrived. Air fryer recipes went through a major evolution in 2020, when COVID forced most people to cook at home instead of going out. Cheesecake was among those creative dishes that surfaced as people brought air fryers into their homes and started experimenting.

Advertisement