Never Deal With Clumpy Spices Again Thanks To One Clever Trick

You're in the middle of cooking, the pan's sizzling, and everything's coming together — until you go to add in your spice and find it clumped up in the jar. Instead of adding the perfect pinch, you're stuck digging out stubborn chunks or smacking the jar with no luck. It's a frustrating problem that seems to strike when you're short on time. Fortunately, there's a quick and easy trick to get the spices out. The best part? You don't even need any extra equipment — it's built right into the jar.

The sifter cap — the plastic piece with holes that clips to the top of the jar — does more than just control the flow. It actually makes it easy to get out not only clumped spices, but those herbs and spices that shake out slowly. To break up clumps and shake out even the most reluctant herbs, simply turn the jar upside down, grab ahold of the cap, and twist the jar back and forth like you would a pepper grinder. This helps release the clumped spices, letting them stream evenly from the holes so you can get exactly how much you need for your dish — no digging required.