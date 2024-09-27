Never Deal With Clumpy Spices Again Thanks To One Clever Trick
You're in the middle of cooking, the pan's sizzling, and everything's coming together — until you go to add in your spice and find it clumped up in the jar. Instead of adding the perfect pinch, you're stuck digging out stubborn chunks or smacking the jar with no luck. It's a frustrating problem that seems to strike when you're short on time. Fortunately, there's a quick and easy trick to get the spices out. The best part? You don't even need any extra equipment — it's built right into the jar.
The sifter cap — the plastic piece with holes that clips to the top of the jar — does more than just control the flow. It actually makes it easy to get out not only clumped spices, but those herbs and spices that shake out slowly. To break up clumps and shake out even the most reluctant herbs, simply turn the jar upside down, grab ahold of the cap, and twist the jar back and forth like you would a pepper grinder. This helps release the clumped spices, letting them stream evenly from the holes so you can get exactly how much you need for your dish — no digging required.
Why spices get clumpy
Spices tend to clump for one simple reason: moisture. When spices absorb even small amounts of water, they start to stick together, forming those frustrating lumps. Heat and improper storage are often the culprits behind this, although how you cook with the spices can be an issue. If you're shaking the jar directly over a steaming pot, for example, the moisture rising from the food seeps into it, which encourages clumping. Storing spices near a hot stove or in a humid environment can make the problem even worse.
To keep your spices in their best shape, proper storage is key. Spices should be stored somewhere that minimizes exposure to heat, light, and moisture. Glass jars are ideal for maintaining freshness, as they help prevent moisture from creeping in. It's best to avoid shaking jars over steaming pots, and instead, sprinkle the spices into your hand or a spoon before adding them to the dish. Also, cheaper, lower-quality spices might be more likely to clump, as they may contain additives that contribute to clumping.
Even with the best storage practices, spices should be replaced regularly to avoid clumping and keep their flavor strong. And, of course, use the sifter cap hack to effectively get out any spices that do clump or to get them out more quickly.