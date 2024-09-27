How To Make Spiderweb Deviled Eggs For Halloween
Holiday parties come, and holiday parties go. From a hearty Easter ham to Christmas sugar cookies, the foods signature to seasonal festivities change. But one food stands as a party staple across every holiday event: the deviled egg. The tasty treat is simple, consisting of halved hard-boiled eggs filled with an egg yolk, mayo, mustard, and seasonings. It is savory, creamy, and snackable. It belongs at every holiday gathering, even Halloween. And though a plate of traditional deviled eggs makes for a delectable dish at your spooky shindig, you might want to haunt up those deviled eggs to fit the theme. You can, with one simple hack, turn your boiled eggs into a spider web mosaic.
To create the spiderweb effect on your eggs, simply hard-boil them and then set them out to cool. While your eggs are cooling, fill a bowl with cool water and add food coloring. You can choose any color you like, but darker colors will show up better on the final result. Then, crack the shells of your eggs but do not remove them. Add the cracked eggs to your food color infused water, and put them in the fridge for about two hours. Once the dye has fully suffused through the cracks in your eggs, you can remove them from the bowl of dye. Then, prepare your eggs as you would a traditional deviled egg. First halve them, then remove the yolks, then prepare your yolk based filling, and pipe the filling back into your halved eggs.
More festive touches
You don't have to stop with spiderwebs on your eggs, however. In fact, there are plenty of other ways to add a spooky effect to those devilish (or deviled) delights. For starters, the colorful fun doesn't have to stop at the egg white. You can also add dye to your yolks. Green dye (as seen above) makes for a great contrast to a ghoulish blue base. But, again, the color is entirely up to you. You can even make your eggs more spidery by creating black olive spider garnishes to top the web white base. These will also add a savory punch to the crowd-pleasing appetizer. But let's go beyond spiders — using red food coloring, the dye effect can create a bloody, cracked glass effect that might just recall a bloodshot eyeball. This effect can be enhanced by making your yolks into pupils using food coloring and sliced black olives (add pesto to your yolks for "ogre eye" deviled eggs).
If you want something more child friendly, you can also make your yolks into cute little pumpkins. To do this, simply dye your yolk mixture with orange or red/yellow food coloring and mix until orange. Then scoop your mixture into the halved egg white and shape to look like a pumpkin. You can place a small cut of green onion or chive in order to imitate a pumpkin stem. Small cuts of black olive can even make your pumpkin deviled egg into a petite (and eggy) jack-o'-lantern.