How To Make Spiderweb Deviled Eggs For Halloween

Holiday parties come, and holiday parties go. From a hearty Easter ham to Christmas sugar cookies, the foods signature to seasonal festivities change. But one food stands as a party staple across every holiday event: the deviled egg. The tasty treat is simple, consisting of halved hard-boiled eggs filled with an egg yolk, mayo, mustard, and seasonings. It is savory, creamy, and snackable. It belongs at every holiday gathering, even Halloween. And though a plate of traditional deviled eggs makes for a delectable dish at your spooky shindig, you might want to haunt up those deviled eggs to fit the theme. You can, with one simple hack, turn your boiled eggs into a spider web mosaic.

To create the spiderweb effect on your eggs, simply hard-boil them and then set them out to cool. While your eggs are cooling, fill a bowl with cool water and add food coloring. You can choose any color you like, but darker colors will show up better on the final result. Then, crack the shells of your eggs but do not remove them. Add the cracked eggs to your food color infused water, and put them in the fridge for about two hours. Once the dye has fully suffused through the cracks in your eggs, you can remove them from the bowl of dye. Then, prepare your eggs as you would a traditional deviled egg. First halve them, then remove the yolks, then prepare your yolk based filling, and pipe the filling back into your halved eggs.

