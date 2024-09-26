What Is Marzipan Made Of?

The sweet, confectionary delight known by the name of marzipan is popular across the globe. Often found sitting behind the window of pastry shops all around the world, the origins of this candy are widely disputed. Many claim that it comes from the charming city of Lübeck, Germany, although it has reportedly been made in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions for centuries, too.

No matter where it came from, this treat is now widely beloved for its sweet, nutty flavor which comes from its simple blend of confectioner's sugar, ground almonds, and egg whites. This gives the treat its signature sweet taste and a smooth, moldable texture (as well as a satisfying grittiness, thanks to those ground-up almonds). Sometimes almond extract is also added to bring extra flavor, as well as gelatin or corn syrup to help the mixture blend and hold its shape more effectively.

While you can buy a log of raw marzipan, this treat is more often enjoyed when it's covered in a colorful shell and made to resemble a variety of things, including realistic fruits, vegetables, plants, and even animals. Because it's so easy to mold, many cultures have different shapes and traditions that relate to marzipan. For example, eating a marzipan pig is considered good luck in Germany, and it's custom to gift one to friends and family around Christmastime.

