Swap Plain Noodles With A Trader Joe's Staple For The Ultimate Lasagna

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or meal prepping for yourself for the upcoming week, lasagna is an easy way to make a lot of food at once. It's hard to beat the satisfying layers of pasta, sauce, and cheese, and there are endless variations so you never get bored of it. Whether you add ground beef or Italian sausage or go the vegetarian route with roasted veggies and spinach, lasagna is a reliably hearty and satiating dish. Assembling your lasagna recipe of choice is faster and more convenient with no-boil noodles, but have you ever considered opting for a different type of noodle altogether?

Advertisement

One that not only requires no pre-cooking, but that adds an extra layer of delicious cheese? The next time you're making lasagna, swap out the classic pasta sheets for Trader Joe's beloved 4 Cheese Ravioli instead. Ravioli's wide, flat shape makes it the perfect vehicle for holding layers of sauce and other toppings together. This clever substitution also makes it much easier to serve up individual portions of your lasagna because each ravioli acts like its own miniature piece without you doing any cutting. Plus, who doesn't want a little extra cheese in every bite?