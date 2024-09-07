Swap Plain Noodles With A Trader Joe's Staple For The Ultimate Lasagna
Whether you're hosting a dinner party or meal prepping for yourself for the upcoming week, lasagna is an easy way to make a lot of food at once. It's hard to beat the satisfying layers of pasta, sauce, and cheese, and there are endless variations so you never get bored of it. Whether you add ground beef or Italian sausage or go the vegetarian route with roasted veggies and spinach, lasagna is a reliably hearty and satiating dish. Assembling your lasagna recipe of choice is faster and more convenient with no-boil noodles, but have you ever considered opting for a different type of noodle altogether?
One that not only requires no pre-cooking, but that adds an extra layer of delicious cheese? The next time you're making lasagna, swap out the classic pasta sheets for Trader Joe's beloved 4 Cheese Ravioli instead. Ravioli's wide, flat shape makes it the perfect vehicle for holding layers of sauce and other toppings together. This clever substitution also makes it much easier to serve up individual portions of your lasagna because each ravioli acts like its own miniature piece without you doing any cutting. Plus, who doesn't want a little extra cheese in every bite?
How to assemble lasagna using Trader Joe's ravioli
Whatever lasagna recipe you prefer to use, you can easily swap out your regular, plain noodles for Trader Joe's 4 Cheese Ravioli. Nothing about the assembly process will be any different; simply arrange the layers of sauce, cheese, and toppings as your recipe dictates. Trader Joe's ravioli can be cooked using a variety of methods, including baking, so you can go ahead and pop your lasagna in the oven and look forward to enjoying your tasty pasta bake. Baking time will vary depending on the lasagna recipe you are using.
If you're looking to do all of your lasagna grocery shopping at Trader Joe's, to save some time, pick up one of their tomato sauces as well, like the Bolognese Style Tomato & Beef Pasta Sauce or the Spicy Chunky Tomato & Pepper Pasta Sauce if you want a little extra kick. For cheese, there are plenty of options in the Trader Joe's dairy aisle for shredded mozzarella, grated parmesan, and creamy ricotta. Simply put, Trader Joe's 4 Cheese Ravioli as your pasta base, your favorite lasagna recipe will be easier and cheesier than ever.