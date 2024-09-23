Don't Skip One Important Seasoning Step When Making Chili

Regardless of whether you're using whole pods, seeds, or ground spices, you want to avoid things getting too hot, as spices can burn fast and easily, which can result in a bitter and charred taste. Try to use a fat with a high heat point, like avocado oil or ghee. Once you have a couple of tablespoons of your fat sizzling in a skillet over medium heat, add in your spices to sauté. Fresh, whole spices will take a bit longer, so if you're using any, give those a head start. Exactly how much longer they need to cook will depend on the spice, but generally, it'll take about 30 seconds to a minute. When they begin to smell very aromatic, and any seeds begin to pop in the skillet, that's usually a good sign that they're done. Ground spices burn the fastest and take no more than 30 seconds. You can even turn off the heat right before you add them.

Give everything one last mix, and you're done. Remove from the heat, and you're free to add your spices to your pot or slow cooker with all the other ingredients and carry on cooking. Whether you're making a classic beef chili in the Crock-Pot, or perfecting your chili recipe full of secret ingredients on the stovetop, blooming your spices will add a depth of flavor to your dish worth the blue ribbon at a chili cookoff.