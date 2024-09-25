Save Your Banana Peels To Make The Absolute Best Tea

Next time you're eating a banana, think twice before tossing the peel in the trash. Did you know that banana peels are actually edible? While taking a bite of a raw banana skin might not be too appetizing, there are other ways to incorporate the fruity peels in your food and drink, like banana peel tea, for instance.

Banana peel tea is yummy, comforting, and super quick and easy to make. Simply rinse the peel to clean it, cut it into a few pieces, and boil them in water for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain the liquid into a mug and voilà — you have a tasty cup of tea with a sweet, mild banana flavor.

This fruity, homemade tea is gaining popularity on social media, mainly for its purported sleep-inducing qualities. However, despite claims that it can help treat insomnia, there is currently little research on the effects of banana peel tea on sleep. The idea of it as a sleep-aid largely stems from the fact that bananas contain tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps produce the sleep-regulating hormones serotonin and melatonin. A 2021 research study in the Journal of Medical and Allied Sciences even found that consuming 260 grams of bananas (about 2.5 bananas) helped a group of elderly participants reduce sleep disorder symptoms. While it's safe to assume banana peel tea contains some of the beneficial nutrients found in bananas like tryptophan, magnesium, and potassium, more studies are needed to prove whether it is enough to help regulate sleep.

