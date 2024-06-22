There's An Easy Way To Prevent Your Air Fryer From Smoking Up The Room, But There's A Catch

The air fryer is one of the most beloved kitchen tools of the 21st century. Ideal for cooking mouth-watering, crispy food super fast, the countertop appliance is a compact, efficient alternative to standard convection ovens and deep fryers. Whether you want to satisfy a parmesan chicken craving, heat up leftovers, or make your favorite breakfast foods even better, an air fryer can make it happen — just not always without issue. After all, every kitchen appliance has a learning curve.

Advertisement

If your air fryer has ever set off the smoke alarm, you're not alone. Besides burning a meal to an inedible crisp, there's nothing worse than the smoke alarm starting to blare while you're cooking dinner. You might simply be air-frying a side of broccoli or Brussels sprouts to go with a grilled ribeye when the appliance starts to smoke, usually followed by ear-piercing beeping. Fortunately, it's easy to avoid this haze-induced headache.

While your first step might be to clean your air fryer, which is essential if it's greasy inside, that might not fix the problem once and for all. Turns out, white smoke is often caused by the cooking oil burning. While the appliance is fondly regarded for requiring less oil, most non-frozen food still needs some. The secret to smoke-free air frying is to use an oil with a high smoke point. There are also a couple of other solutions to prevent greasy air-fried food from smoking up the kitchen, but they might require compromising a little on crispiness.

Advertisement