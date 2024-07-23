The Easy Swap You Need To Try For Ultra-Tasty Pork Fried Rice

Pork fried rice is truly an all-purpose food, working as an easy weeknight meal, a soul-warming comfort food, and a handy tool to use up some leftovers you might have hanging around. With a base of simple ingredients, pork fried rice is not only effortlessly thrown together, but it's also inherently customizable to your own tastes. Whether you want to give your fried rice an extra savory kick with some fish sauce, or you want to add mirin for an easy but effective upgrade, sauce is certainly one route to go when customizing your dish. But have you ever thought about how you could change the pork in your pork fried rice for a scrumptious variation of the classic meal?

Although regular pork, such as pork chops, are a perfectly legitimate choice when it comes to pork fried rice, choosing to add bacon instead can be a real game changer for this dish. You already know that bacon seems to taste good with everything, so this isn't too controversial of a take. But if you stop to think about it for a second, the idea of using bacon in your fried rice makes a ton of sense beyond the simple fact that it is already delicious.