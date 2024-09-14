Craving Cannolis But Pressed For Time? Use Ice Cream Cones Instead

Cannoli — the beloved Italian dessert that became a favorite all over the world — might look like a simple dish, but making it from scratch is a multi-step process. The cream itself is simple enough, but the cannoli shell requires kneading, rolling, resting, and shaping before it's even time to fry. A hack making rounds on the internet not only skips some of those steps, it eliminates them. You just have to be prepared to break from tradition to try the tip.

If you're in a pinch, you can swap a standard cannoli's from-scratch shell with a slightly surprising but totally sensible dupe: an ice cream cone. You'll still make that inimitable, creamy filling yourself, but you'll ultimately pipe it into those petite, pointy vehicles in lieu of the classic, open-ended tubes. By acting as a ready-made cannoli shell, this alternative use for an ice cream cone cuts the ingredient list for the famed Sicilian dessert in half. It also eliminates the need for frying, reducing both cooking and clean-up time in the process.