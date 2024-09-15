What Company Is Behind Trader Joe's Juice Smoothies?

Trader Joe's offers a wide variety of foods at low prices, with some of its best items being in the frozen food aisle. The store is known for carrying quality, in-house brands with no artificial flavors or preservatives. So, it is a solid grocery store option for conscious eaters. That said, there are an array of companies behind its private label items, like Bakkavor Foods which has been linked to the store's hummus line, but many of them remain a mystery. Ever wonder which company is behind the store's line of nutritious juice smoothies? Well, people have scoured the internet for answers.

In a 2017 interview, Eater spoke with former store crew member Mark Gardiner, who revealed, "Suppliers aren't allowed to say they supply Trader Joe's products, and Trader Joe's never willingly talks about who their suppliers are." Therefore, it is hard to confirm what companies are behind the grocery store items, though there is substantial evidence to support various correlations.

For instance, many outlets report that the popular Naked Juice company is behind Trader Joe's juice line because the two brands offer similar flavors with nearly exact ingredients and have a shared history with the FDA.