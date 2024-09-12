The Best Way To Store Brownies (And How Long They'll Last)

There are very few desserts as simple yet satisfying and decadent as a perfectly moist, fresh brownie. Unfortunately, this delectable state of being does not last long for brownies, and they ultimately become hard, stale, and lacking in flavor. Understanding food storage methods and how they work is the key to keeping brownies as fresh as the day they were pulled out of the oven.

There are several ways to store brownies, including different containers, wrappers, and even different temperatures. However, one consistent method that works in many situations is wrapping the brownies in plastic wrap and placing the wrapped brownies inside of an airtight container. That way, regardless of what temperature the brownies are stored at, the air will not dry them out and they will remain soft and chewy.

Although this is not the only way to store brownies, the extra layer of wrapping and storage helps keep the brownies moist. This storage method does not apply solely to plain brownies either! This also works for fancier brownies that have added ingredients, like white chocolates chips, peanut butter, or Nutella.

