The Illicit French Delicacy That Has Diners Hiding Under Their Napkins

Humans have a long history of eating controversial foods, from hallucinogenic honey to maggot-infested cheese. We've even been known to consume an exotic animal or two — a habit that in some cases, has led to the extinction of entire species (the dodo, Steller's sea cow, and the passenger pigeon are all famous examples).

But if you thought our appetite for eating wildlife to death was a thing of the past, think again — in France, researchers from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation Sciences believe a species of small songbird is also in danger of disappearing, thanks to its widespread (and in fact, illegal) use as a delicacy. The bird in question is the ortolan bunting (ortolan for short), a finch-like species found throughout much of Europe as well as parts of Asia, whose population has declined by 88% since 1980 through hunting and other factors, according to a 2016 study published in the ornithological journal Ornis Fennica.

These birds have been heavily hunted in France for decades (around 30,000 ortolan are killed each year), and are drowned in alcohol and eaten whole while the diner wears a napkin, towel, or other type of shroud on their head. Interestingly, this strange dish and its equally bizarre ritual continues to have the support of celebrity chefs, wealthy foodies, and even politicians (it's said that French president François Mitterrand famously ate two ortolan shortly before he died), despite the fact that hunting ortolans was outlawed in France in 1999.

