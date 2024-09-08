The Easiest Way To Seal PB&J Sandwiches And Prevent Filling Leakage

A peanut butter and jelly is a timeless treat. As a child, you probably looked forward to opening your lunch box and seeing a sweet and savory sandwich that tastes like a meal and dessert all in one. As an adult, it's a quick, affordable dish that brings those pangs of nostalgia while still tasting just as good as you remember. But as with most sandwiches, the contents of this are not immune to leaking from between the two pieces of bread. Next time you want an easy trick for avoiding that unwanted leakage, try using a glass to seal the sandwich.

The peanut butter and jelly was invented more than 100 years ago, and it has certainly stood the test of time — and creative variations have emerged through the years. But between making it for your kids or just eating one yourself on the go, it's never a good situation when that dark jelly makes its way out of the bread and onto your clothes. If you have a wide glass, you can easily solve the problem.