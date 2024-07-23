Costco's Most Luxurious Food Court Ice Cream Isn't On The Menu Board

Combine America's favorite frozen treat and a big box retailer with a near cult following, and you've just got one more reason to flock to your nearest Costco. We all scream for ice cream, and Costco knows it — dishing up cups and cones in hefty serving sizes at low prices from the food court, to the delight of its dedicated fans.

The flavor options to choose from aren't endless at Costco. You won't find outside-the-box creations with wacky add-ins or creative twists. Costco sticks to covering the basic cravings, but you won't spot many fans complaining. After all, where else these days can you score massive cups of creamy soft serve for less than three bucks? But there's actually a new, secret menu item you may not have spotted, rounding out the menu of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate choices. With just a little playing around at the self-serve order kiosk, you can order a base of rich chocolate ice cream topped with spoonfuls of syrupy, glistening strawberries for a luxurious play on a classic dessert: chocolate-covered strawberries.

However, you won't see it listed as an option on the physical menu signage. To order this secret treat, simply choose the strawberry sundae option on the touch screen menu kiosk at the food court. Then, on the next page, where it asks you which flavor base you prefer, choose the rich chocolate Kirkland ice cream. (You can also go with classic vanilla, or a chocolate and vanilla swirl if you can't choose.)