Sunny Anderson's Cheese Trick Puts An End To Soggy Hamburger Buns

Hamburgers are an easy, crowd-pleasing meal to make as both a quick weeknight dinner or a main party dish. There are plenty of ways to customize a burger, but one of the most popular additions is undoubtedly cheese — any and all kinds, from cheddar to American, are acceptable. When it comes to building the perfect burger, there is more technique to it than you realize, including exactly where to put that cheese. It might sound counterproductive, but you should stop melting it on top of the burger patty if that's your go-to trick.

Advertisement

Ground beef tends to leak its juices both during and after it cooks. And if you use high-fat ground beef, you'll get even juicier burgers. The moment that burger hits the fresh bun, those juices are absorbed by the bread, leading to instant sogginess. But fortunately Food Network chef Sunny Anderson has the perfect way to combat this: Instead of melting the cheese on top of the burger patty, try melting it right on the bun itself. This will create a barrier between the meat and the bun, helping to avoid risking the burger getting overly soggy.