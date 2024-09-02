Sunny Anderson's Cheese Trick Puts An End To Soggy Hamburger Buns
Hamburgers are an easy, crowd-pleasing meal to make as both a quick weeknight dinner or a main party dish. There are plenty of ways to customize a burger, but one of the most popular additions is undoubtedly cheese — any and all kinds, from cheddar to American, are acceptable. When it comes to building the perfect burger, there is more technique to it than you realize, including exactly where to put that cheese. It might sound counterproductive, but you should stop melting it on top of the burger patty if that's your go-to trick.
Ground beef tends to leak its juices both during and after it cooks. And if you use high-fat ground beef, you'll get even juicier burgers. The moment that burger hits the fresh bun, those juices are absorbed by the bread, leading to instant sogginess. But fortunately Food Network chef Sunny Anderson has the perfect way to combat this: Instead of melting the cheese on top of the burger patty, try melting it right on the bun itself. This will create a barrier between the meat and the bun, helping to avoid risking the burger getting overly soggy.
Add your cheese to the bottom burger bun to protect it
We won't tell you that you can't add a slice of cheese both above and below the burger patty, but since gravity is real, the bottom bun is the most important one to protect. Sunny Anderson shared a version of her spicy green goddess burger on Instagram, and she had just three words for her cheese placement: "Protect tha bun." Use a thick slice of cheese to create a better barrier, and for obvious reasons, avoid Swiss cheese for this trick.
Not all burgers need cheese, of course, but if cooking your perfect burger means skipping that step, then this tip still applies — just use another barrier instead. A thick slice of sweet onion or even a few crisp lettuce leaves will go a long way towards protecting that crucial bottom bun and prevent it from falling apart in your hands. They're called "toppings" for a reason but there's no rule that you can't stack add-ons underneath the patty too.