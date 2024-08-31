What Happened To Costco Cash?

Costco customers who signed up for a membership anytime before 2019 might remember a little something known as Costco cash. This handy blue card was a rechargeable gift card that both members and non-members could use to shop in-store. Still, if you didn't want to spend the money from this card at Costco, you could always redeem it for cash instead. Whether cardholders simply wanted to spend their money elsewhere, or transfer the money into a credit accountto get points for their purchases, this card was a very flexible option for customers. That's why so many were sad to see this card go.

After the Costco cash card's departure, many were left wondering what happened to the handy offering. Plus, without Costco cash, could non-members still shop at Costco? Well, while Costco cash was phased out sometime in 2019, Costco did replace it with something pretty similar. (Which means yes, non-members can still shop here.) So, if you want a replacement for your Costco cash card, whether you're still hoping to gift someone a chance to shop at Costco or grab one for yourself, you can aways get the next best thing to the cash card with the Costco shop card.