What Happened To Costco Cash?
Costco customers who signed up for a membership anytime before 2019 might remember a little something known as Costco cash. This handy blue card was a rechargeable gift card that both members and non-members could use to shop in-store. Still, if you didn't want to spend the money from this card at Costco, you could always redeem it for cash instead. Whether cardholders simply wanted to spend their money elsewhere, or transfer the money into a credit accountto get points for their purchases, this card was a very flexible option for customers. That's why so many were sad to see this card go.
After the Costco cash card's departure, many were left wondering what happened to the handy offering. Plus, without Costco cash, could non-members still shop at Costco? Well, while Costco cash was phased out sometime in 2019, Costco did replace it with something pretty similar. (Which means yes, non-members can still shop here.) So, if you want a replacement for your Costco cash card, whether you're still hoping to gift someone a chance to shop at Costco or grab one for yourself, you can aways get the next best thing to the cash card with the Costco shop card.
Never fear, the Costco shop card is here
If you haven't heard of this particular card before, the Costco shop card might be a hack that will change the way you shop at Costco forever. Much like Costco cash, the Costco shop card is a rechargeable gift card to be used at Costco stores. This red card can be used at any Costco location, including the gas station and website, and you can receive either a physical card or a digital one. Additionally, this card never expires, so you can reload it as many times as you please in-person.
The Costco shop card is a great opportunity for non-members to explore what Costco has to offer, as, even if you don't have a membership, you can shop with one of these in hand. Still, the biggest difference between the new shop card and Costco cash is that you cannot redeem this card for cash like you could in the past, hence the name change. Otherwise, these two cards are pretty much the same.
Things Costco shop card holders need to know
Since Costco is a members-only brand, gifting a non-member a shop card is a great way to bypass the strict rules of this warehouse chain and get in the doors. (Which, by the way, also makes this card a great alternative for non-members to being a member's guest, which often comes with a serious catch.)
Still, there are some exceptions with a shop card,the biggest one being that only members can actually purchase them. So, if you are a non-member and want one, it's time to phone a friend. These cards are available for purchase both online or in-store at Costco. Additionally, the digital shop cards cannot be used at any of Costco's food courts or gas stations, so if you're a fan of virtual payments, keep these caveats in mind too.
If you stumble upon a Costco cash card hidden away in a kitchen junk drawer, you won't be able to reload the card anymore, but you can still spend the balance if you have money left. Plus, if you really want to redeem the card for cash, some states require by law for these cards to be able to be exchanged for actual money, so you're not totally out of luck. Still, when that has finally ran out, the Costco shop card awaits. Or hey, you could always consider the benefits of purchasing a Costco membership instead.