The 1940s Sandwich That Swaps Bread For Juicy Watermelon
When most people think of a sandwich, bread is a likely ingredient to come to mind. Though traditional bread sandwiches are by far the most popular, with a little creativity, sandwiches can be made using different bases, like watermelon! Correctly storing watermelon will help maintain the fruit's crisp texture, which is ideal for sandwich-making.
According to Barry Enderwick, owner of the TikTok account Sandwiches of History, the idea for a sandwich that replaces bread for sweet watermelon slices seems to have originated from a recipe sent to the Atlanta Constitution newspaper in 1941 by a woman in Buffalo, New York. With instructions to place walnuts and cream cheese between two slices of juicy watermelon, the recipe was touted by its creator as "award-winning." Inexplicably, the Atlanta Constitution published the woman's full address along with her recipe.
@sandwichesofhistory
Watermelon Sandwich (1941) on Sandwiches of History After doing the viral watermelon sandwich a couple of week back, I thought I'd see if one existed in times gone by. Sure enough, The Atlanta Constitution newspaper in 1941 featured a Watermelon Sandwich recipe that was sent in to them as a "prize winning recipe" from a woman in Buffalo, New York. What was mind-blowing was that they not only published her name and recipe but also her full address. I'll take "things that will never happen again" for $1000 Alex (that's Jeopardy reference in the off chance you are unfamiliar).The ingredients are the same as the viral sandwich but it is a sandwich nonetheless. #fyp #sandwichesofhistory #1941Advertisement
Enderwick, who recreates 20th-century sandwich recipes for fans online, suggests adding Tajin spice to the sandwich for a little extra kick. "The nuttiness of the walnut plays well with the watermelon," he said in his review of this once little-known sandwich recipe.
The watermelon sandwich's popularity is on the rise
Though the watermelon sandwich can be traced back to 1941, the concept has made a comeback today as a viral trend. However, the modern iteration of the sandwich opts for alternative fillings to the original cream cheese and walnut spread.
Creators on TikTok can be seen placing pickles, cheese (typically feta or buffalo mozzarella), basil, and balsamic glaze between two slices of watermelon. One creator suggested a classic Caprese sandwich, with the bread swapped out for watermelon.
The watermelon sandwich has even caught the attention of foodie celebrities like Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. Though Blanco and Gomez didn't seem overly impressed by the recipe, others posting their reactions to the sandwich on social media seem to approve. If you feel like making the watermelon sandwich, consider giving your watermelon slices that extra hint of sweetness by adding salt. This snack may not be for everyone, but as the adage goes, don't knock it until you try it — luckily, it's exceedingly easy to do that.
This fruit sandwich is ripe for experimentation
There are plenty of ways to switch up the watermelon sandwich and customize it to your culinary needs. Of course, picking out the best watermelon will give you a head start in creating the perfect dish with the fruit.
For one, if an entire watermelon sandwich feels daunting, you could make hors d'oeuvres instead. Consider layering buffalo mozzarella, basil, and balsamic reduction between two bite-sized pieces of watermelon, held together with a toothpick. Use cookie cutters in various shapes to fit a theme or just to keep things interesting.
Another way to add a personal touch to this viral trend could be by grilling your watermelon. Grilled watermelon is known to have a smoky and sweet flavor that could pair well with a bright balsamic glaze. Swapping out mozzarella or feta for mildly tangy goat cheese could also create a nice happy medium between the light, sweet fruit and the rich dairy. Whether you stick with the 1940s original or make it your own, there's no question that turning the sweet fruit into a winning 'wich is the right move.