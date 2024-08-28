The 1940s Sandwich That Swaps Bread For Juicy Watermelon

When most people think of a sandwich, bread is a likely ingredient to come to mind. Though traditional bread sandwiches are by far the most popular, with a little creativity, sandwiches can be made using different bases, like watermelon! Correctly storing watermelon will help maintain the fruit's crisp texture, which is ideal for sandwich-making.

According to Barry Enderwick, owner of the TikTok account Sandwiches of History, the idea for a sandwich that replaces bread for sweet watermelon slices seems to have originated from a recipe sent to the Atlanta Constitution newspaper in 1941 by a woman in Buffalo, New York. With instructions to place walnuts and cream cheese between two slices of juicy watermelon, the recipe was touted by its creator as "award-winning." Inexplicably, the Atlanta Constitution published the woman's full address along with her recipe.

@sandwichesofhistory Watermelon Sandwich (1941) on Sandwiches of History⁣ After doing the viral watermelon sandwich a couple of week back, I thought I'd see if one existed in times gone by. Sure enough, The Atlanta Constitution newspaper in 1941 featured a Watermelon Sandwich recipe that was sent in to them as a "prize winning recipe" from a woman in Buffalo, New York. What was mind-blowing was that they not only published her name and recipe but also her full address. I'll take "things that will never happen again" for $1000 Alex (that's Jeopardy reference in the off chance you are unfamiliar).The ingredients are the same as the viral sandwich but it is a sandwich nonetheless. #fyp #sandwichesofhistory #1941 Advertisement ♬ original sound – SandwichesofHistory

Enderwick, who recreates 20th-century sandwich recipes for fans online, suggests adding Tajin spice to the sandwich for a little extra kick. "The nuttiness of the walnut plays well with the watermelon," he said in his review of this once little-known sandwich recipe.