Always Remember The Golden Rule For Cheesy Slow Cooker Meals
Few things are as satisfying and easy as slow cooker meals, with their set-it-and-forget-it function that takes the fuss and stress out of cooking for busy nights. As convenient as slow cookers are, there are a few tips and tricks to really make the most out of this technique. For example, when making cheesy slow cooker meals, it is especially important to remember to leave the cheese out until the very end. Adding the cheese too soon will make the texture unpleasant and rubbery.
It is one of many easy mistakes that happen while slow cooking, but fortunately all that needs to be done to circumvent the issue is a change in timing. The problem isn't using cheese in a slow cooker in general, but leaving it for too long until it becomes curdled. After all, the goal is to soften and melt the cheese, not to overcook it until it splits.
How to add cheese to slow cooker meals
The trick with making cheesy slow cooker meals is to add the cheese shortly before the food is meant to be served. Roughly 5 to 10 minutes before serving is ideal to avoid unpleasant results, though the timing might vary slightly based on the type of cheese used.
Speaking of types of cheeses, there are definitely some options that melt better than others. Similarly, some cheeses are less likely to split when cooked for a long period, which is a plus. Cheeses with more moisture melt especially well, and are suitable for adding to a slow cooker meal shortly before serving. This includes young cheddar, Colby, Swiss, mozzarella, or Monterey jack.
All things considered, it's best to melt cheese at low heat for a short duration. If cheese is cooked on high heat for a long time, it will become firm and rubbery due to a loss of moisture. Avoid this downfall by adding the cheese to your slow cooker meals right at the end, so the heat is more residual and the cheese can melt properly.