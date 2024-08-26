The Crucial Step To Using Evaporated Milk As A Substitute For Milk

If you're in the process of preparing a dish and suddenly realize you're missing a crucial ingredient like milk, don't panic just yet because you may have a substitute right in your pantry: Evaporated milk. As the name suggests, evaporated milk is a dairy product just like fresh milk, however, these two aren't identical. To use evaporated milk in place of milk, one crucial step you'll need to take first is adding water.

Since evaporated milk is thicker and creamier than fresh milk, using it as is will result in a slightly thicker or creamier consistency than usual. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing, but if it's not what you were aiming for, the finished dish may feel a bit off. To avoid this situation, simply dilute the evaporated milk by mixing one part water with one part evaporated milk. For example, if your recipe calls for one cup of fresh milk, the ideal substitute will be a mixture of ½ a cup of water and ½ a cup of evaporated milk.

But why exactly do we dilute evaporated milk when substituting for regular milk? It's all about the composition and how it compares to regular milk.