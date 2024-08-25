Stop Rinsing Your Bacon Before Cooking

If you're on a salt-restricted diet, you might have thought about rinsing your bacon with water at least once. It's logical, right? Give it a go under the tap and voila! Less salt on the bacon's surface equals less sodium when you're eating your favorite BLT. It's a great idea in theory, but ridding your bacon of its salt content by dunking it under the water doesn't do what you think it does.

In other words, it won't make a big enough difference in the salt content for it to be worth the time you've spent rinsing the bacon. It'll still be plenty salty in the end. Chalk this up to the meat's curing process.

Bacon is typically cured in one of two ways. It's either dunked in the brine solution for a specific amount of time, or more commonly these days, the meat gets an injection of brine. Both processes push the salty brine deep into the muscle tissue of the meat. While rinsing your bacon with water may remove some of the surface salt, it'll do little to pull the salt out of the tissue where it's deeply embedded.

That said, while rinsing may remove some of the salt, it also has the potential to water down the seasonings you DO want on your bacon. Unfortunately, there isn't a separate "rinse cycle" for the spices and seasonings you want to keep as opposed to the ones you don't. Rinsing your bacon waters them both down in equal measure.

