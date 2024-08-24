This Rare Potato Variety Is More Expensive Than Wagyu Beef

On any list of expensive luxury foods, you'll probably find the usual suspects like truffles, wagyu or Kobe beef, and caviar — but there's also a type of potato that's just as pricey (if not more so) than these ritzy delicacies. That potato is called the Bonnotte de Noirmoutier, but it's often referred to as simply "La Bonnotte." It's only grown on the island of Noirmoutier off the west coast of France (hence the name). If you're feeling like some absurdly expensive sides for your roast dinner, look no further: Bonnottes sell for around $215 to $270 USD per pound (compared to about $200 for a pound for wagyu beef).

Advertisement

These potatoes are notable for their distinctive taste. They have a bright flavor with lemony notes and a mineral, sea-salt aftertaste, as if they came pre-seasoned. There's a nutty component, too: Some say they have a walnut taste, others say chestnut. The potato's interior is particularly smooth, and when cooked, chefs consider these spuds exceptionally tender. They're more of a waxy potato than a starchy one.

If you don't want to pay top dollar for Bonnottes, British supermarket Tesco has sold a cheaper version; however, these are grown on the island of Jersey, which has a similar climate, but since they're not from Noirmoutier, some don't consider them the same potato. Alternatively, you can get a bargain if you travel to Noirmoutier to either harvest some yourself or to buy them directly from the source.

Advertisement