The European Fish Ina Garten Buys Whenever She's In Paris

It's no secret that Ina Garten has top-notch taste. As diehard fans know, Garten even has a favorite salt. But her skills extend far beyond grocery shopping in America; she also has a nose for what to pick up while shopping in Paris. In a recent segment for "Today," Garten showcased some of her favorite Parisian purchases. Beyond the obvious choices, like a long baguette fresh from the boulangerie, she revealed her taste for a mostly-European fish called turbot. Usually found in beds of gravel and sand rather than the open ocean, turbot mostly live around the Black and Mediterranean seas, and the east Atlantic from Morocco to Norway. This flat fish is known for its white flesh, which boasts a subtly sweet flavor.

Garten picks up her turbot at the Poisonnerie du Bac in the city's 7th arrondissement. This fishmonger scales and prepares all kinds of fish from sea bass to monkfish, while also selling plenty of shellfish and crustaceans. "It's my favorite fish in Paris," Garten says about turbot. "I'm going to take it back and make mustard roasted fish." That's a Garten specialty, made with both dijon and whole grain mustard, rounded out with crème fraîche, shallots, and capers.