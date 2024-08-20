The Foolproof Trick For The Juiciest Grilled Fish According To A Chef
Grilling fish gets a bit of a bad rap because it's very easy to dry out the filet by overcooking it. But James Beard semifinalist and restaurateur Jonathan Bautista has a foolproof trick for the juiciest grilled fish, using time-tested tools and techniques.
In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, the executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, told us that most fish should not be cooked beyond medium. "An internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal," he said. "Using a probe thermometer is a reliable way to ensure the fish is not overcooked."
Indeed, when cooking fish, you're aiming for "à point," a French term meaning to cook something, typically meat, just right or to the perfect degree of doneness. Overcooked fish is dry and flavorless, while undercooked fish has a slimy, mushy feel to it that can be really unpleasant. Besides the less-than-desirable texture, it's also a health hazard. Both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concur with Bautista's 145 degrees Fahrenheit recommendation to reduce the likelihood of bacterial contamination.
Other methods for super juicy grilled fish
Of course, there are other tricks you can employ to preserve the moisture in your grilled fish. One is to simply leave it alone while it cooks. Continuously handling your fish or flipping it excessively while it's on the grill will only cause the moisture and juices to seep out (plus, it just makes a mess and increases the chances of your delicate fish sticking to the grill and tearing).
Alternatively, you can try out the barrier method, which will keep the fish from overcooking and drying out. There are a couple different techniques you can use here. Placing a sheet of aluminum foil on the grill with the fish on top or building a foil packet for the fish both work to shield the fish from the direct heat of the grill. The foil packet method is great, but will serve to steam your fish more than grill it.
Another great barrier method is to use pineapple planks to cook grilled fish. Slice the sides of a pineapple off to create planks for the fish to sit on top of on the grill. Not only does the pineapple protect the delicate fish from the direct heat, but it infuses it with a sweet flavor, too, ensuring optimal juiciness.