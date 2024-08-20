The Foolproof Trick For The Juiciest Grilled Fish According To A Chef

Grilling fish gets a bit of a bad rap because it's very easy to dry out the filet by overcooking it. But James Beard semifinalist and restaurateur Jonathan Bautista has a foolproof trick for the juiciest grilled fish, using time-tested tools and techniques.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, the executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, told us that most fish should not be cooked beyond medium. "An internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal," he said. "Using a probe thermometer is a reliable way to ensure the fish is not overcooked."

Indeed, when cooking fish, you're aiming for "à point," a French term meaning to cook something, typically meat, just right or to the perfect degree of doneness. Overcooked fish is dry and flavorless, while undercooked fish has a slimy, mushy feel to it that can be really unpleasant. Besides the less-than-desirable texture, it's also a health hazard. Both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concur with Bautista's 145 degrees Fahrenheit recommendation to reduce the likelihood of bacterial contamination.

Advertisement