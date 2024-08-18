Make Your Potato Salad Way More Flavorful With A Caesar Salad Twist

Potato salad is an easy side dish that requires only a few ingredients beyond potatoes and mayonnaise. Of course, seasonings are encouraged, but in most cases you can add flavor to this dish just by using what's already in your spice cabinet. The potatoes matter, too, so before you even decide on additional flavors and textures, you have to start with the right potatoes. The starchier the better here, since starchy potatoes absorb dressing well to give you a creamier salad. Russet and Idaho potatoes are your best bet.

Once you have your potatoes, you can take the salad in any direction, but if you're looking for a simple alternative to typical mayonnaise that comes with built-in flavor to make things easy, then don't sleep on Caesar salad dressing. It's the condiment you didn't know you needed here — and you can take things a step further by roasting your potatoes in it, too.