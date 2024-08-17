The Proper Way To Store Cognac

You'd never dream of failing to recork or decant that open bottle of wine, and everyone knows beer belongs in the fridge. And, it turns out, the way you store your hard liquor matters just as much too. The hard stuff is alcohol after all, the very thing you'd think can never go bad, but when it comes to storage of the spirit cognac, don't just toss it on any shelf or surface and hope for the best.

Natalie Migliarini, the founder of the website devoted to spirits and beverages, Beautiful Booze, and multi-hyphenate author, influencer/creator, cocktailian, and social media maven, knows her spirits inside and out, as you might expect. She advises to keep cognac in pristine shape — meaning to preserve its intended flavor and appearance that it has straight off the shelf — always keep it away from the elements, much like you would with so many foods and drinks.

The same common culprits responsible for the decay and degradation of many beverages are the things you want to keep cognac safe from — namely, sunlight and temperature fluctuations. Keep open and unopened bottles of cognac in a cool dark place like a pantry or inside of a cabinet, for the freshest flavor and color for as long as possible.

