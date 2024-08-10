Toast Your Noodles Before Boiling For Nonna-Worthy Pasta

To cook a true Italian-style pasta dish, there are a few unwritten rules you must stick to, like never breaking spaghetti and removing the pasta from the fire while it's still a bit crunchy. Other general tips include picking the right type of pasta according to the recipe and whipping up a delectable sauce to properly accompany the noodles. But if you want a dish that really tastes like Nonna's, consider toasting the noodles before boiling them.

Toasting is a simple cooking process that exposes the noodles to dry heat. It's essentially the same procedure used when cooking nuts or preparing bread when you want it crunchy and dry. Not only will the noodles acquire an attractive brown color that makes for a standout dish, but it also imparts a unique nutty flavor and aroma that takes the pasta from regular to extraordinary. Toasting also concentrates the flavors which further enhances your meal.

Besides, if you often overcook your pasta, this might be just the solution you need because toasting makes the noodles firmer and reduces the chances of overcooking them. It's also much easier to achieve the perfect al dente texture and avoid a mushy dish. But all of this doesn't happen by chance; there's a scientific explanation for it.

