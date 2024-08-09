Swap Your Midnight Grilled Cheese For A Grilled PB&J Sandwich

Buttery, toasty, savory, and oozing with cheese, crispy grilled cheese sandwiches are among the best midnight snacks one can have. Plus, they only take mere minutes to whip up. However, the next time you're up late and have a hankering for a quick bite, try replacing it with a snack that is sweet, nutty, crunchy, and melts in your mouth — a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich makes for one seriously scrumptious substitution. Nothing against a classic PB&J, but the extra effort is worth it for an experience that will truly excite your tastebuds — heating the sandwich changes it both texturally and flavor-wise.

Advertisement

Simply searing your bread will give you a wonderfully crispy bite with a crunch that gives way to a near-molten interior. The peanut butter and jelly melt and kind of meld into each other, turning an ordinary lunchtime classic into a late-night luxury. Like a grilled cheese, there are almost an infinite number of ways you can dress up and elevate the flavor profile of a PB&J – taking it from basic to phenomenal — and firing up your griddle is one of the best.