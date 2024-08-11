Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pre-Flight Meal (And Why You Shouldn't Eat It)
Eating on a plane is one of those divisive "would you rather?" things that you're either a fan of or you steer clear of, mostly because airplane food is hit-or-miss. And if it's a miss, being confined to a cramped bathroom at 10,000 feet probably isn't the best start or end to your trip.
That's why Gordon Ramsay would much prefer to indulge in a delicious pre-flight meal. "A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some parmesan cheese, I'm like a pig in sh**," the celebrity chef and resident potty mouth told Refinery29 in 2017. Ramsay would rather keep it light before boarding because airplane food is questionable. "There's no f***ing way I eat on planes," he told the outlet. "I worked for airlines for 10 years, so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."
Although Ramsay's choice of pre-flight meal offers a nice balance of salty, sweet, and savory, you shouldn't try it. Here's why.
Why you shouldn't drink before a flight
To be fair, you're probably okay to enjoy Gordon Ramsay's spread of meats, fruits, and cheese; it's the wine you want to avoid. Consuming alcohol directly before or during a flight can actually have potential health impacts, according to a recent study published by Thorax that's among one of the first to evaluate the effect of altitude and alcohol consumption on passengers of long-haul flights.
German researchers found that the cabin pressure at high cruising altitudes can put stress on the hearts of sleeping plane passengers because, when combined, they actually lower the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream and elevate heart rate. These effects were observed after passengers in the study drank as little as two cans of beer or two glasses of wine.
Beyond the health effects of drinking before or during a flight though, you also shouldn't bother ordering top-notch wine on the airplane. The cabin pressure and low humidity actually work together to dull your sense of taste and smell, so you probably wouldn't be able to fully appreciate that pricey glass of wine.
The best food and drink to keep you comfortable on a flight
When it comes to air travel, physical comfort is key, and eating the right foods before and during a flight can significantly impact your overall experience. Before a flight, it's best to consume a light, balanced meal that is gentle on the stomach. Try incorporating some lean protein paired with slow-burning complex carbs like brown rice or quinoa. A banana is a good choice and a little potassium boost, while orange slices will satiate your sweet tooth and give you a quick zing of vitamin C. Avoid sweets and any heavy, greasy, or spicy meals, as they can contribute to indigestion or an upset stomach during the flight.
During the flight, the most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol, which can lead to dehydration. Make sure to skip the in-flight coffee every time, too. Not only will the caffeine dehydrate you, but a flight attendant took to TikTok and claimed that the water tanks on board are rarely, if ever, cleaned.