Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pre-Flight Meal (And Why You Shouldn't Eat It)

Eating on a plane is one of those divisive "would you rather?" things that you're either a fan of or you steer clear of, mostly because airplane food is hit-or-miss. And if it's a miss, being confined to a cramped bathroom at 10,000 feet probably isn't the best start or end to your trip.

That's why Gordon Ramsay would much prefer to indulge in a delicious pre-flight meal. "A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some parmesan cheese, I'm like a pig in sh**," the celebrity chef and resident potty mouth told Refinery29 in 2017. Ramsay would rather keep it light before boarding because airplane food is questionable. "There's no f***ing way I eat on planes," he told the outlet. "I worked for airlines for 10 years, so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."

Although Ramsay's choice of pre-flight meal offers a nice balance of salty, sweet, and savory, you shouldn't try it. Here's why.

