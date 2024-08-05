Should You Be Scrambling Your Pancakes Instead Of Your Eggs?
Picture it: A plate of eggs with a stack of fluffy pancakes. Isn't it the ideal image of a delicious, hearty breakfast? Now scramble it. And no, not talking about eggs, but the pancakes. It might just be the key to a delicious breakfast. Well, that's according to a number of thrifty home cooks on social media. While on the surface scrambling your pancake batter might seem a bit nonsensical, it might actually be a great way to save time on cooking breakfast, all while turning the stackable cakes into a scoop-able, shareable dish. And in addition to being a fun cooking shortcut, scrambled pancakes strongly resemble an Austrian dish called Kaiserschmarrn, though Kaiserschmarrn is more of a dessert than a breakfast, and traditionally includes rum raisins and a topping of powdered sugar.
To prepare your scrambled pancakes, simply make your go-to pancake batter (buttermilk pancakes are always a hit), and pour your entire batch of batter into your pan or flat top as you would a batch of scrambled eggs. Then, begin scrambling your batter as it cooks. Within a few minutes you will have a batch of pancake scramble. The end result looks similar to scrambled eggs, but is browned and slightly fluffy like pancakes. In theory, this hack can make breakfast preparation a breeze all while cooking up the same, tasty pancake flavor everyone knows and loves. But are scrambled pancakes really worth the hype, or are they just one big slurry of disappointment? Time to dig in.
@bluewaterhome
Ummm these were amazing 💙🫐 They're like a funnel cake 😍
Helpful hack or a waste of good batter?
As to whether or not this hack belongs in a recipe book or a trash heap, it really depends on your own preferences. Scrambling your pancakes is a great way to save time on cooking, as you don't have to perfectly portion out cakes and then cook them individually. You can simply pour out all of your batter and cook it at once. This hack is also good for those cooking for children, or for those who struggle with fine motor skills, as the resulting cake is cooked into small chunks, ready for eating without having to cut the cakes into pieces. They also resemble funnel cakes, and you might use this resemblance take inspiration in topping your dish by adding powdered sugar. You can also serve your scramble with homemade apple cider syrup which will give your dish a fun, autumnal twist.
However, if you're expecting the result to have the same exact texture as stacked cakes, prepare to be disappointed. By scrambling pancakes, you do lose some of the crust created by cooking the cakes over time on the pan. The cakes are much chewier and less fluffy than run of the mill pancakes, which might be a no-go for certain diners. So if you are particularly picky about your pancakes, you might want to skip this hack. Otherwise, feel free to toss that ladle back into the drawer and get to scrambling. Your breakfast table may never be the same again.