Should You Be Scrambling Your Pancakes Instead Of Your Eggs?

Picture it: A plate of eggs with a stack of fluffy pancakes. Isn't it the ideal image of a delicious, hearty breakfast? Now scramble it. And no, not talking about eggs, but the pancakes. It might just be the key to a delicious breakfast. Well, that's according to a number of thrifty home cooks on social media. While on the surface scrambling your pancake batter might seem a bit nonsensical, it might actually be a great way to save time on cooking breakfast, all while turning the stackable cakes into a scoop-able, shareable dish. And in addition to being a fun cooking shortcut, scrambled pancakes strongly resemble an Austrian dish called Kaiserschmarrn, though Kaiserschmarrn is more of a dessert than a breakfast, and traditionally includes rum raisins and a topping of powdered sugar.

To prepare your scrambled pancakes, simply make your go-to pancake batter (buttermilk pancakes are always a hit), and pour your entire batch of batter into your pan or flat top as you would a batch of scrambled eggs. Then, begin scrambling your batter as it cooks. Within a few minutes you will have a batch of pancake scramble. The end result looks similar to scrambled eggs, but is browned and slightly fluffy like pancakes. In theory, this hack can make breakfast preparation a breeze all while cooking up the same, tasty pancake flavor everyone knows and loves. But are scrambled pancakes really worth the hype, or are they just one big slurry of disappointment? Time to dig in.