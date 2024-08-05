Trader Joe's 19-Cent Hack To Keep Groceries Cold On The Trip Home

Of all Trader Joe's best products of 2024, one underrated yet highly useful item went unmentioned — a frozen water bottle. One might wonder how such a simple and common commodity could be worthy of a special shout-out. However, as essential as water is to the human body, this stuff isn't meant for drinking (at least not for a while). Instead, rather ingeniously, Trader Joe's frozen water bottles can be placed in the same bag as your perishable groceries to keep them nice and cold as you make your way home.

This life-saving hack is a game changer for those who live far away from their nearest Trader Joe's location. It's also extra useful on those hot summer days when it seems like anything removed from the freezer melts within seconds. Best of all, the grocery chain's 19-cent frozen water bottles take the cake as one of the cheapest items the store offers, coming out to the same price as its famously affordable single bananas. The bottles can even dip below the cost of the fruit — one TJ's shopper on Reddit found them advertised for just 17 cents in North Carolina.