Is Double Cream Different From Heavy Whipping Cream?
When it comes to dairy, there are plenty of different varieties of milks and creams that have a place in the kitchen. While some dairy can be substituted for others with a few simple measures, it's not so easy for every type. Dairy products often have different fat percentages depending on how they're processed, so using one in place of the other can require added thickening agents or additional ingredients to keep the flavors and thicknesses similar. It's noticeable in the color and thickness of the dairy; fat-free milk is much thinner and more transparent than whole milk, which is thinner than cream, and so on.
Double cream and heavy whipping cream are two types of dairy that people often think are the same thing just with different names, but this isn't true; double cream has a substantially higher fat percentage than heavy cream, meaning you have to keep an eye on which one you use because double cream is richer and thicker.
The main difference between double cream and heavy cream
To clarify, heavy cream is the same as heavy whipping cream; the names just vary depending on the brand's preference. Heavy cream has less milkfat than double cream — the latter is usually somewhere around 36% milkfat, while double cream is about 48%.
Heavy cream is made from whole milk. When the milk is processed, the fattest layer separates from the rest of the milk and rises to the surface. That fattier layer is collected from the surface of the milk before it's homogenized, so that layer is what we know as heavy cream. But double cream requires a little more science and extra effort; put simply, before it's homogenized, whole milk is typically put into a cream separator, a device which uses centrifugal force (outward force caused by a rotating motion) to separate the butterfat from the milk. That liquid butterfat is known as double cream. The two have similar processes but end up slightly different based on the way they're separated.
When to use heavy cream versus double cream
With double cream's high fat, it works well in rich dishes like desserts. It's great in thicker, dairy-based desserts such as cheesecake, and it makes for a perfect mousse. Heavy cream can easily be turned into whipped cream or used in a tiramisu recipe, so it pairs nicely with desserts, too. But it also works in savory dishes because it's a good way to thicken a sauce or soup. In American-style Alfredo sauce, heavy cream is typically paired with butter and Parmesan for a rich sauce.
In chowder or bisque, heavy cream gives the broth that fatty, indulgent flavor that makes these soups perfect for a cool night. Heavy cream works better here than whole milk because its high fat percentage prevents it from curdling when it's heated. Cream lasts longer in the refrigerator than milk, too. Once you open a container of heavy cream or double cream, you'll have about a month before it starts to go bad.