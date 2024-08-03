Is Double Cream Different From Heavy Whipping Cream?

When it comes to dairy, there are plenty of different varieties of milks and creams that have a place in the kitchen. While some dairy can be substituted for others with a few simple measures, it's not so easy for every type. Dairy products often have different fat percentages depending on how they're processed, so using one in place of the other can require added thickening agents or additional ingredients to keep the flavors and thicknesses similar. It's noticeable in the color and thickness of the dairy; fat-free milk is much thinner and more transparent than whole milk, which is thinner than cream, and so on.

Double cream and heavy whipping cream are two types of dairy that people often think are the same thing just with different names, but this isn't true; double cream has a substantially higher fat percentage than heavy cream, meaning you have to keep an eye on which one you use because double cream is richer and thicker.