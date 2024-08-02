Is There Ever A Good Reason To Blow Torch A Steak?

Learning how to pan sear steak — or mastering the grill — means knowing how to achieve uniformity. The ideal crust and interior comes by way of consistent temperature control, as well as frequent turning of the cut, ensuring consistent cooking. This makes cast irons a beloved choice — their excellent insulating properties make them great at retaining heat. For the same reason, the best method for grilling steaks is to keep the meat over indirect heat. And although less viscerally entertaining, the sous vide is perhaps best at the task, as it'll perfectly maintain the temperature.

Noting the perks of each respective method, it becomes clear that the blow torch's strong suits don't align with such qualities. The contraption is built to concentrate an incredible magnitude of heat into one location. It'll function a little better on a very thin steak and with a metal screen to distribute heat — this keeps cooking brisk. And it can also crisp up the exterior after a sous vide, although the pan works well for such applications, too.

However, using it standalone on a larger cut, you'll be wielding a lot of power and you'll have to quickly move it around the beef. It's not a dependable move; it sets up the potential of overcooking. Sure, wielding a torch is undeniably eye-catching, but with many other great techniques in place, there's no necessity to reach for the device.

