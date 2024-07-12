The Banned Honey That Can Cause Hallucinations

Honey can do some amazing things. Not only does it have natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it is also one of the only known foods to never expire (case in point: when archaeologists found perfectly preserved, still edible pots of the stuff inside Egyptian tombs). And, of course, it is a life-changing addition to many dishes, like honey soy marinated baked chicken thighs and honey mustard-glazed ham. So, it might surprise you to learn that there's actually a type of honey that can cause you to hallucinate, vomit — and in some cases, even die.

Advertisement

This is mad honey, or bitter honey as it is sometimes known. Found predominantly in Nepal and Turkey, this red-tinged varietal is laced with grayanotoxin (a toxin found in some plants that can be fatal to humans in high doses). In this case, it comes from certain species of rhododendron, an unassuming flowery shrub from which bees gather nectar to produce honey. According to Science Direct, the potential side effects of consuming grayanotoxin include salivation, emesis, hypotension, bradycardia, arrhythmias, hypotension, chest pain, dizziness, circumoral and extremity paresthesias, incoordination, and muscular weakness. And while consuming this honey is rarely lethal, it's still a toxic substance — and as such, has been banned in certain parts of the world.

Advertisement