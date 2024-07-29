2 Easy Ingredient Swaps For Yogurt In A Recipe

Yogurt should be a pantry staple for home cooks, but sometimes, you're just caught short in the middle of a recipe. Don't fret: There are a couple of pretty easy substitutes you can make. However, before getting to those, be sure to think about the role of yogurt in your dish when choosing a substitute.

Generally speaking, yogurt in a recipe — whether sweet or savory — is used to add both texture and flavor. Texturally, it's smooth and creamy (but won't water things down as much as something viscous, like cream). In terms of flavor, it adds a light tanginess and acidity that won't be so easily matched by (often fattier) dairy products, but which can be approximated by, say, adding something like cream and then some acid like lemon juice.

If you're baking with yogurt, it plays some other roles in your recipe: If you're using baking soda, the acid in yogurt can also react with it, making yogurt a leavening agent to help your baked goods rise. It can also be useful for adding moisture to a recipe: This is probably more relevant for baked goods, but theoretically, a savory yogurt dipping sauce also adds moisture to a dish, in a way. Yogurt can act as a binding agent of sorts, but this is probably less important, since most baked goods will have an ingredient like eggs to do this. In any case, the best substitutes for yogurt will check as many of these boxes as possible.

