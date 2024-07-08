Make Your Air Fryer Spring Rolls Taste Deep Fried With One Extra Step

If you have a soft spot for crunchy foods, a properly cooked platter of spring rolls (or egg rolls) is hard to beat — the pleasant crackling as you bite down on them is almost musical. Traditionally, these tasty rolls are deep-fried, but lots of people have taken to using an air fryer to serve up theirs. What's not to like? The convenience of push-button cooking is a definite plus.

But if you've tried air-fried spring rolls before, you might have noticed that they just aren't very crispy compared to deep-fried rolls. Don't worry — you can fix this with just one extra step. Before air frying, lightly brush each roll with a single, thin layer of oil (be careful not to use too much, or you'll end up with soggy rolls).

You see, cooking oil is the perfect crisping agent because it can get extremely hot. When you fry a spring roll, the instant the hot oil touches the outer crust of the roll, all the moisture on the crust rapidly evaporates to leave behind a golden-brown, super-crispy crust. Your air fryer essentially creates the same effect, but uses very hot circulating airflow instead. It's a good mimicry, but as you may have experienced, the rolls just aren't the same without oil. That's why it helps to bring a bit of oil back into the process when you air fry.

